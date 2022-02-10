Two Rutland residents are facing criminal charges after being arrested in New Jersey and accused of possessing drugs and a loaded gun, according to the Paramus Police Department.
Danielle Fletcher, 37, and Floyd Artis, 33, both of Rutland, were cited for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it, possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fletcher was also cited for possession of controlled dangerous substance, (CDS) in the form of pills. Artis was was also cited for resisting arrest.
A press release from the Paramaus Police Department said Officer Cesar Hurtado stopped a 2013 Kia four-door car, driven by Artis, for several alleged motor vehicle violations on Route 17 around 1 a.m. Sunday Hurtado allegedly saw a glass pipe, similar to those used to smoke crack cocaine, in the front of the car. While Hurtado was speaking with Artis at the rear of the car, Artis began yelling to Fletcher who appeared to be unconscious in the passenger seat of the KIA.
According to the release, Artis then ran back to his car suddenly and attempted to get inside. Artis was blocked from entering and fled on foot.
After a brief foot chase, police captured Artis, police said.
Officers determined Fletcher was heavily under the influence of CDS and she was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus where she was treated and released.
Police found a fully loaded 9mm Makrov pistol, more than seven ounces of suspected cocaine, almost 50 suspected Ecstasy Pills and other drug paraphernalia after a search of Artis, Fletcher and the interior of the car.
Artis was arrested and taken to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. After Fletcher was released from the hospital, she was brought to police headquarters where she was also booked and processed.
Both were remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing.
According to court records, neither Artis nor Fletcher have pending charges in the Rutland County criminal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.