WELLS — A Poultney woman is facing a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash on May 31 that injured her and another driver.
Lyndsey Reed, 20, of Poultney, was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 east on East Wells Road, according to a press release sent by Trooper Zach Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police. The car crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Toyota Rav4 that was being driven west by Layla Rostamnezhad, 38, of Wells.
Shaughnessy said Rostamnezhad was wearing a seatbelt but Reed was not. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Both the Mazda and Toyota were considered a total loss.
The crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. on May 31.
After police investigated the crash, Reed was cited to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on July 25 to be arraigned on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and grossly negligent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.