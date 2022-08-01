PITTSFORD — Two local people were injured in a crash on Route 7 on Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
Cameron Coloutti, 21, of Fair Haven, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado south on Route 7 when it drove off the right side of the paved roadway surface. Coloutti was unable to correct the vehicle before crashing into a utility pole off the southbound lane.
The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m.
Coloutti and his passenger, Timothea Carone, 26, of Castleton, were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for what police said were non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The Silverado was considered a total loss.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Pittsford Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and Brandon Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.