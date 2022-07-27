A man from Brooklyn and a man from Richmond, Virginia, were both charged with a felony on Monday because of incidents in two local pharmacies in which police said thousands of dollars of items were stolen.
Namor Clarke, 30, of Richmond, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of grand larceny of items worth more than $900.
Matthew J. Morris, 32, of Brooklyn, pleaded not guilty in the same court on Monday to a felony county of being an accessory to grand larceny.
Both were released on $500 bail but ordered not to go to the Walgreens in Rutland.
The charges are based on affidavits written by Deputy James Bossong Jr. and Cpl. Justin Cram, both of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Bossong said he was on patrol in West Rutland on July 23, around 7:15 p.m., when he was dispatched to the Walgreens on Main Street to respond to a report of a man who had left the store with about $3,000 in merchandise without paying.
At the pharmacy, Bossong said he spoke to an employee who told him that he had come around a corner and seen a bag full of allergy medication and Plan B, the emergency contraception sometimes called the “morning after pill.” The employee said he had also seen a number of security tags he believed had been removed from the merchandise.
The employee said he moved to pick up the bag and Clarke came up behind him and said, “It’s not worth it. I will wait for you after work and knock your head off if you do something about it. It’s just not worth it.”
Bossong said employees showed him a video of the alleged incident in which he saw a man with two shopping bags leaving the Walgreens. He said another store employee attempted to stop the man but the man took “evasive maneuvers” and left the store.
Bossong said a short time later, as he was working with officers from the Rutland City Police Department to find the suspects, he heard on his police scanner that police were being dispatched to the Walgreens in Rutland.
Cram, in his affidavit, said that he and Bossong had gone to Rutland because they heard the Rutland Walgreens had been robbed in a manner that was similar to the manner that had been described to them by the employees of the West Rutland Walgreens. He said they also heard allegations on the scanner that the suspect in the alleged Rutland robbery had made threats to the employees.
When Bossong got to the area, he saw that police had stopped a car which appeared to be the same car he saw in the surveillance video from West Rutland. Bossong said when he approached Clarke, who was being investigated for an alleged incident at the Rutland Walgreens, he noted similarities between Clarke and the man in the West Rutland video.
According to the affidavit, police found pharmaceutical items similar to what was allegedly taken from the West Rutland Walgreens in the trunk of the car.
Bossong said he spoke with Clarke who allegedly said he doesn’t hurt people, sell drugs or rob people. Bossong said he told Clarke he “did rob someone.”
At the Rutland City police station, Bossong said he spoke with Morris, who declined to be interviewed, and Clarke, who allegedly agreed to speak with police. He said Clarke told him he “takes medicine to give away to people who can’t afford it.” He allegedly admitted to taking Prevacid, Zyrtec, Allegra and Claritin that night. Bossong said Clarke admitted to taking security tags off the Plan B boxes.
Clarke allegedly said people approach him for heart burn, allergy and pain medication.
The affidavit said Clarke denied threatening an employee in West Rutland but said he had told the man that his job wasn’t worth the risk.
Both the charge against Clarke and the charge against Morris are punishable by up to 10 years in prison if they are convicted.
