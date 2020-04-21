The Vermont Department of Health on Tuesday in its daily pandemic update reported two new deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavrus, and two new confirmed cases.
According to the health department, there are now 40 deaths in Vermont attributed to COVID. On Saturday, there had been 38 deaths and no new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.
As of Tuesday, Vermont identified 818 confirmed cases of COVID from 13,111 tests. On Monday, the health department had identified 816 patients with COVID.
According to the health department, there were 21 people hospitalized and being treated for COVID on Tuesday and 20 in the hospital to be tested for COVID. On Monday, 24 people in Vermont were hospitalized for treatment and 25 for COVID testing.
The health department also reported Tuesday that bases on new guidelines from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, businesses allowed to open must require employees to wear nonmedical cloth face coverings, such as a bandanna, scarf or nonmedical mask, over their nose and mouth when in the presence of others.
The Tuesday update pointed out the health department regularly updates its FAQ page. Among the questions added Tuesday were, “Can I buy or sign a long-term lease, one that lasts more than 30 days, for a new apartment or house?” “How accurate is the test for COVID-19?” and “How can I keep from getting sick if I live with or care for someone who is sick with COVID-19?”
The FAQs are posted at www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/frequently-asked-questions.
