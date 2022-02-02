BRANDON — Two progressives are vying for the same three-year seat on the Select Board.
Marielle Blais, of the Forest Dale neighborhood, is running against incumbent Tim Guiles, who is finishing his first three-year term.
Blais said she came to Brandon in 2008 when she purchased a house. She grew up in Newport, went to the University of Vermont, and got a master’s degree in speech pathology. She then got a master’s degree in English from the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English, and went to teach and continue her education in North Carolina and Virginia. She returned to Vermont in 2001 to seek a teaching job.
“I came to Rutland, and I was in the academic job market, which is a very tough market, and my specialty is medieval English, so not a terrific demand for jobs in that area,” she said.
Blais said she wound up teaching at what is now Castleton University and eventually picked Brandon as the place she wanted to be long-term.
“It was close to where I ended up working, and I haven’t regretted it in the least,” she said.
She retired in 2020 at 66 and remains active in politics and community life. She serves as vice chair of the Vermont Progressive Party. As a teacher, she was active with the teachers union and remains so as a retired member.
“Although I’m active, I tend to think of myself as the behind-the-scenes person, and I think representation is important, and since we have five white men on the Select Board, I was interested in trying to get women to run,” she said.
Two women did run last March. Neither won. Blais said it’s hard to get anyone to seek public office, but hard for women especially. She decided to go for it after several people suggested it to her.
Blais said she’d like to see younger women seeking office, but has been told it’s easier to get on the Select Board if one is older.
“I talked it over with several people, and quite honestly I’m running against Tim because he is seen as the most vulnerable candidate at this point,” she said.
“I love the town, I believe in service, I’m politically active and I see my position as being, Brandon is a wonderful town and I would like to help make it better,” she said. “Like a lot of Vermont towns there are some serious problems in Brandon. We have an aging population, we have declining school enrollment, and that’s going to cause us some problems.”
She said she’s not a fan of programs that pay people’s moving costs to come here, and believes the best way to draw new people is to better advertise what the town has working in its favor.
“That’s what I’d like to do, and I also tend to think along the lines of what we call the three pillars of the Progressive Party; social, economic and climate justice, and those are three things I like to keep in mind in terms of where I would like to see improvement,” she said.
An avid gardener, she’d like to see a community garden established in town, one that might work with local food shelves to donate produce.
Guiles moved to Brandon in 2015.
He lived in different places in Vermont. “I originally moved to Williamstown, Vermont, below Barre, lived there for 20 years. I was up in Middlebury for a little while before I came to Brandon,” he said.
He was encouraged to seek a seat on the Select Board after losing a bid to represent Brandon’s district in the Vermont House of Representatives in 2018.
“I’m originally trained as an engineer,” he said. “I did software engineering for eight or 10 years, and then I went back to school to study environmental engineering. I came up to Vermont in 1992 and have been living sustainably since then. And I found out I could make a living as a musician, so that’s how I make my living now, playing the piano.”
He teaches music lessons, plays for the Vermont Symphony Chorus and the Middlebury College Community Chorus.
“I also do some school work now and then,” he said. “I’ve done some theater work. I worked for Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier for a couple of big shows as music director.”
Guiles said he played an active role in getting the Brandon transfer station under different management. It’s now run by a company owned by Tracy Wyman, a Select Board member.
“I’m an environmentalist so it was important to me that we had a healthy recycling center,” Guiles said.
He said he is also proud of his involvement with animal welfare issues. After a high-profile animal neglect case, the town updated its animal control ordinance.
“I was very proud of the animal control ordinance and yet I feel like it’s an area in society where we’re continuing to grow and become aware of animal rights in different ways, and so I think Brandon is still moving along that curve nicely of trying to have an animal control officer that’s proactive enough so that animals don’t suffer but reflects the preferences of the community, which, for the most part they don’t have an animal control officer that’s poking their nose into things that people don’t want them poking their nose into,” he said.
The current animal control ordinance allows the town’s animal control officer to enforce all of Vermont’s animal welfare laws, he said.
Guiles noted that he’s often a dissenting voice on the board, but his comments often make policies better.
“We had a recent noise ordinance, which I came out on the wrong side of, but a lot of my role on the board … is that I’m kind of the progressive voice on the board, so I often will widen the conversation and even though my position on issues may not be the one that wins the day, I feel like it’s a healthy part of coming up with better conclusions in the actions of the board,” he said. “And the noise ordinance is one example of that. I — as you may know — I advocated for having some kind of a noise ordinance in Brandon because I thought it would be helpful. And, in the end, the board decided not to do that, but there was a lot of good conversation around it.”
He has had several wins. He was able to convince the town to create and implement a green-fleet policy, so whenever it replaces a vehicle or piece of equipment the most environmentally sound option will be considered. Guiles said these days that often means an electric vehicle. Electric dump trucks aren’t quite available yet, but police cruisers are.
“When we get a new police car I expect it to be electric,” he said. “I think that’s a very good possibility there. The police cars are less expensive to operate and significantly so since they’re almost the same price to buy them as the gas car, they instantly save the town money, so they’re the smart choice.”
Guiles said he also was able to help town employees replace the thermostats at the town garage with programmable ones, saving the building 30% on its heating costs.
Going forward, he’d like to work on racial equity.
“I think that’s going to be something that we’re going to want to be on the right side of history and be proactive in trying to help Brandon be as good as it can be,” he said. “I think Brandon is already a good place when it comes to racial equity, I think we have people who are thoughtful, and, happily, we don’t have any glaring fault in that regard, but I think what our country is coming to understand is, we all need to be proactive in making sure that equity is in the front of our minds with how our policies are written and how our staff operates on a day-to-day basis.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.