Two Rutland men pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in federal court on Wednesday. One is expected to serve two years in jail while the other is expected to participated in the federal drug court.
Todd Popovitch, 38, was indicted in federal court in January on one count of distributing fentanyl, one count of possessing a firearm, a Ruger Model 10-22 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, while he was a user of controlled substances and one count of making a false statement while buying the gun by claiming he was not a user of controlled substances.
John Harrell, 49, was indicted in federal court in January on one count of distributing cocaine base.
Popovitch pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing fentanyl and lying on his application to buy a gun on Wednesday.
Judge Geoffrey Crawford, the chief U.S. district judge for Vermont, told Popovitch and Harrell, at their separate change-of-plea hearings on Wednesday, they would not be sentenced until he receives a pre-sentence investigation. But Popovitch is expected to enter the federal drug court while Harrell is expected to be sentenced to 24 months in prison.
If Popovitch successfully completes the federal drug court program, he will avoid jail. But if he is ejected from the program for failing to meet its conditions, he will be brought back to court where he would face up to 30 years in prison.
According to his plea agreement, Popovitch was arrested after selling fentanyl to a confidential informant in West Rutland on July 10, 2019.
He was trying to buy a gun at a shop in Ira on Dec. 26 and checked a box that said he was not unlawfully using or addicted to controlled substances, the plea agreement said. At the time, he was a user of heroin and cocaine base.
Harrell, according to his plea agreement, sold cocaine base to a confidential informant on Jan. 16 at the Travel Inn in Rutland.
Popovitch, during his change of plea hearing, told Crawford he had been treated for substance abuse issues at the beginning of the year at Valley Vista in Bradford.
Crawford, who runs the federal drug court, said he looked forward to working with Popovitch when he begins the program on Wednesday.
Unlike Popovitch, Harrell appeared in court from prison via video.
After pleading guilty, Harrell was told that he would be sentenced on Oct. 16 at the Burlington federal courthouse.
Harrell, who was represented by attorney Katina Ready, will continue to be held in prison until he’s sentenced.
Popovitch, who was represented by attorney Elizabeth Quinn, had gained some attention when he was one of the subjects of a Wall Street Journal story in 2016 about Vermont’s efforts to respond to the opioid crisis.
Both Harrell and Popovitch were among a group of 27 people arrested on federal drug charges mentioned during a Rutland press conference in February hosted by Christina Nolan, the U.S. Attorney for Vermont.
