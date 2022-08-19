Police are investigating two untimely deaths that occurred in close proximity to one another, both in terms of time and distance.
Rutland Town Police Officer Jimmy Plakas said Friday that on Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to a room at the Cortina Inn following a 911 call and found Christa Vesper, 35, deceased.
Plakas said the death isn’t considered suspicious. Vesper’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of their death.
Plakas said the investigation is ongoing and didn’t have much information to share.
He said he believes Vesper had been living at the Cortina Inn for about a year.
The inn has been at the center of controversy in the town and city for some time over the large number of people being housed there on a state voucher program intended to shelter people who’d otherwise be homeless.
On Thursday, State Police said they responded to the wooded area behind Bed Bath & Beyond for a reported untimely death. They named the deceased person as Marvin A. Butler, 30, who had no fixed address and reportedly arrived at the encampment behind the shopping plaza the night before. Police said his death isn’t considered suspicious and his body was also sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.
Bed Bath & Beyond and the Cortina Inn are about 500 feet from each other on the west side of Route 7, south of Rutland City.
