An incumbent with a long history on the city’s board of aldermen is being challenged for a seat in the Vermont House of Representatives by someone running for office for the first time.
William Notte, a Democrat, is running against Sherri Prouty, a Republican, for the Rutland 5-4 House seat.
Notte, 49, is running for his second term in the House. He has been elected to six terms on the Board of Aldermen.
He is the manager of Phoenix Book in Rutland and a freelance book editor.
Describing his first term in Montpelier, Notte said part of the first time of any effective legislator was “getting the lay of the land.”
“The State House is a very different world than local government. To be able to function effectively, you really have to know how a bill unfolds, how it charts its way through the committee, through the House, to the Senate and back to the House,” he said.
Not wanting to hurt an issue he supported through mis-steps, Notte said he spent much of the first term learning how the Legislature works.
“To some degree, this first term was a real learning experience for me, and I feel like if I’m returned to the State House, I’ll go back with much better understanding and much better footing to continue to move forward,” he said.
Notte said he also spent time fighting for Rutland.
“Rutland City is not all that different from many other municipalities around the state so I feel like when I fight for my ward in Rutland City, I’m doing good work for many towns from the Northeast Kingdom down to the southern border,” he said.
Notte said that in his position on the House Judiciary Committee, he questioned a bill that would decriminalize possession of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat addiction, based on concerns he heard from the officers of the Rutland City Police Department.
Notte said he was also opposed to the Global Warming Solution Act, which he said he believes gives too much power to an unelected board that he is concerned won’t consider the economic impact on low- and moderate-income Vermonters.
Notte added that he didn’t just speak against legislation he found concerning but also supported some bills. He said he was proudest of a bill that was voted out of the House to tighten the restrictions against people who access sexual material that depicts children.
Notte, a fifth-generation Rutlander, said he wants to continue as a representative to continue serving his family’s longtime home.
“My roots run deep in Rutland. I love it here,” he said.
Notte and his wife, Alison, president of the Rutland City Public Schools board of commissioners, have three children.
While Prouty, 48, is running for office for the first time, she said she was in management at Rutland Regional Medical Center, served in law enforcement for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Fair Haven and she’s a member of the board for the Turning Point Center.
Prouty is a career adviser and a life navigator for Goodwill Northern New England.
She said she decided to run for office this year because she was concerned about the rise of taxes.
“I watch as my friends start to retire and move out of the state instead of being retained in the state. They want to stay but they’re taxed out of here,” she said.
Prouty said she doesn’t want to leave the state.
“I raised my family here. I love Rutland City. I think we’re a leader in building community.” she said.
Prouty said she works with clients who are “struggling” and helps them find sustainable lives.
“I see a lot of holes in the system. My major concern is that if somebody does get a job, they’re kicked to the curb and not helped anymore by the state,” she said.
Prouty supports a tier system to help people get out of a bad situation. She pointed out that in her career, many clients have “burned bridges” with people they know but Goodwill stands by them until they find their footing.
In a tier system, people in trouble could get the help they needed insteps. They wouldn’t be encouraged to continue relying on “the system” because accepting a little more pay means losing all of their assistance.
“I want to bring it to Montpelier and I want to talk to people and actually have the discussions because I can bring real life situations that are happening that I watch,” she said.
Like Notte she has questions about the Global Warming Solutions Act. She is very concerned about people using the act to sue the state.
“I think my people, the people in my ward, will be very affected by the economic challenges of this bill,” she said.
Prouty said she believes she can bring a new perspective to the Legislature.
“I think there are some people who have been in Montpelier a very long time and they have not been out there speaking to real people who are struggling. We need to get those voices up there,” she said.
Prouty and her husband, Matt Prouty, a commander in the Rutland City Police Department and leader of Project VISION, have four children, two of them in the U.S. Army.
