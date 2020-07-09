The United Way of Rutland County donated $300,000 to 19 local organizations this year, but given what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to the economy its organizers are worried it will have far less to spread around in the future.
“We’re extremely nervous about that,” said Caprice Hover, executive director of the United Way of Rutland County, adding that while some of the United Way’s larger corporate partners might not be affected, its smaller donors will.
About half of United Way’s donations come from individuals, or “neighbors,” as Hover refers to them. These folks donate anywhere from $25 to $100 when they give. “We’re very concerned because people don’t have that this year,” she said.
One method United Way uses to gather donations is by going to businesses and speaking to employees. Many then have small sums taken from their paychecks that go to United Way. Hover said people might have less to give and with COVID-related layoffs, there might not be many folks available to donate through this method.
“We’ve already projected that we’re probably going to lose close to 30% of our revenue, so we’re very concerned about that,” she said.
In-person events also are fundraising tools the group has been denied by the pandemic. Hover said this year’s Rutland’s Got Talent will be held virtually, like a telethon.
Hover said she’s hoping some larger corporations that haven’t been impacted as much by the pandemic might step up. The organization also is working on a special campaign to solicit donations, and Hover said she’s applying for state and federal grants — something the organization doesn’t typically do.
Dan Warnecke, associate director of the United Way of Rutland County, said the United Way distributes funds like grants. Groups apply, and their requests are reviewed by local business and institution leaders. This year, health, education, and financial stability were the areas of focus.
Awards range from mini-grants of less than $3,000 to full grants of between $8,000 and $10,000, up to $50,000, said Warnecke.
Tracie Hauck, executive director of Turning Point Center of Rutland, said her organization received funds from United Way of Rutland County, and it plans to use them to fund a recovery coach trainer and coordinator.
She said recovery coaches all attend a training academy, but there is a need for further and ongoing training, as well.
“It’s adding that extra layer after they’ve attended the academy to give them training and experience on the job,” she said.
Hauck said she is worried about funding. It gets money from several places, but state and federal grants are a large portion of its income.
“I know we’re going to be slightly less funded this year due to some one-time funding that we got for our base grant that is not there this year,” she said. “I worry about any cuts or reduced funding, because that would mean we have to cut some of our programs.”
