The Rutland Area NAACP, in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health, will host a BIPOC-specific vaccine clinic at Rutland High School starting next week.
The first clinics are set for April 3 and 10 for the first vaccine dose. They will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then from 4 to 7 pm.
Also, there will be clinics on April 24 and May 1 for the second vaccine dose.
La’Keiah Gillespie, who is coordinating the clinics for the Rutland-area NAACP, said the goal is to prioritize vaccinations for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) who have been historically underserved by health care services and professionals.
“This is one way to address (being underserved.) It’s not the final way to address it, but we’ve got to start somewhere small,” she said.
Tracy Dolan, deputy health commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health, said the clinics were a way to “increase vaccination rates among people of color in Vermont.”
“There are some people who have some justifiable mistrust of health care institutions and public health based on some historical injustices, so if there are people who look like them from the same community, we’re hoping that increases comfort level,” Dolan said. Dolan pointed out that people in the BIPOC community can make appointments to attend other clinics in Vermont if they meet the eligibility requirements.
Gillespie said there was another reason NAACP was helping to lead the clinics.
“The BIPOC community is wary about the state giving out free vaccines, and this is from words from BIPOC community members,” she said.
Members of the BIPOC community have shown some hesitancy, Gillespie noted, because they “don’t have enough information on whether the BIPOC community was tested and whether it would be adequate for our community.”
As a result, Gillespie said she expected NAACP to be at the clinic to share information with patients.
The health department is going to help provide transportation and interpretation services during the clinics, Gillespie added.
The plan for the clinics is to give vaccine shots to members of the BIPOC community who meet Vermont’s qualifications, which will be people 50 and older next week.
The BIPOC patient is encouraged to bring a household member, BIPOC or not, who can also be vaccinated.
Gillespie said they will be using the honor system to identify members of the BIPOC community.
Clinic attendees are being asked to bring a household member, Dolan said, because the data around COVID-19 shows members of the BIPOC community have higher infection rates.
“We also know that someone who is COVID-positive who is BIPOC tends to have a higher number of household contacts, and there were some outbreaks associated with households in the community as well,” she said.
Gillespie, who works in health care, said she has been vaccinated and believes other members of the Rutland-area NAACP have been as well.
NAACP members want to make sure members of the community are aware it’s not just a free vaccine, but a shot that can help stop the pandemic and return Vermonters to a more normal life.
“It’s not for one culture and not another. We want to make sure everybody is vaccinated and gets through COVID together,” she said.
Gillespie said fliers were being distributed through the area on Friday to spread the word about the clinics.
She said there has been outreach to a number of organizations and services like the Homeless Prevention Center, Economic Services and the Adult Learning Center.
Gillespie said she also has an outreach team.
There have already been BIPOC-specific clinics in Windham and Bennington counties. Dolan said BIPOC-specific clinics were expected in other counties as need and local partners are identified.
Those attending the Rutland clinic can reach out to Gillespie by sending her an email at lakeiahmg84@gmail.com or calling 282-5121.
