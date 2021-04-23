BRANDON — The town will receive $5.53 million in federal money for an upgraded wastewater treatment facility.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday that through its Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program, the town will receive $1.75 million in grant funds, and a $3.78 million loan.
“This is transformational funding that will make Brandon a thriving place to work and live for generations to come,” stated Town Manager David Atherton, in a USDA release. “Attracting new businesses and keeping established businesses competitive is a priority here, as is the long-term health and well-being of our residents and the natural environment that defines our town’s beauty. This project addresses all of those concerns and more.”
Atherton said in an interview Friday that he expects this project will cost about $5.7 million total.
At Town Meeting Day this year, voters, whether they were on the sewer system or not, approved a $5.7 million bond by a margin of 805 to 397.
Atherton said the hope is the project will end up costing less, but even if it doesn’t, the bond can be repaid without much burden to taxpayers.
“It all comes out of sewer fees; I don’t think we’re even going to have to raise rates for it,” he said.
The sewer plant is about 60 years old, he said, and in fairly good condition.
“It’s just getting up to modern standards,” he said.
There haven’t been many problems with the facility itself. Atherton said when a plant begins to show signs of wear, it usually happens in the intake lines.
“A few years back, we had a sewer line break that was in the river, it was in March,” he said. “We found it, it was high flows, but we found it, and had to fix it.”
This prompted the state to look into the system.
In July 2019, the town agreed to pay a $12,000 fine imposed by the Agency of Natural Resources over the broken pipe that resulted in 3 million gallons of untreated sewage put into the Neshobe River. According to the ANR, erosion led to the pipe being exposed, which led to the damage that caused the spill. The ANR also claimed a nonfunctioning alarm led to the problem not being reported to the state within the required time frame. Atherton said at the time, once the town was aware of a problem, it worked immediately to fix it, but the ice on the river made that more difficult than it otherwise might be. He said the ANR initially wanted to fine the town $30,000, but the reduced fine was agreed to after some discussion.
Atherton said Friday the planned upgrades to the treatment facility will help it last many years. Work will hopefully begin in the fall, but may happen in the spring of 2022.
“Brandon is a shining example of how accessible and modern climate-smart infrastructure in rural communities changes lives for the better,” stated Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson, in the USDA release. “This investment helps reduce environmental impacts, reflecting the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to implementing sound climate solutions in our rural communities.”
