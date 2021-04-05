BRANDON — The Select Board is reconsidering a 27-year-old resolution it made closing Estabrook Field after the sun goes down.
At the March 22 board meeting, Mary Lou Webster, who lives near Estabrook Field, said she watched the town’s recent debates over a possible noise ordinance and wanted to raise an issue she’s been having with the town’s use of the park during the past year.
Webster said the 12-acre field was purchased by the town from the state using public funds. It was meant to be an athletic field, hence it being named after Dr. Seeley Estabrook, who loved sports. The park was established in 1983.
“During this last year, the town began a series of new activities, primarily at night, which violated a series of town regulations,” she said, reading from a letter she’d sent to the town as part of the proposed noise ordinance hearings.
According to Webster, a sign saying the field is open between 7 a.m. and dusk was moved to a location where it’s hard to see.
“I assume that this was done to minimize its message in light of the nighttime activity last summer,” she said.
Webster also claimed that some of the activities were of a commercial nature, as prohibited by another sign that also bans overnight camping and abandoned vehicles.
“Apparently, the town feels that citizens should obey all town rules and regulations, but they are free to ignore them when it suits them,” she said
According to Webster, the summer programs permitted by the town constituted a substantial change in its use.
“It was so bad during those opera nights, that even with all the windows and doors closed on a warm night, we still could not sleep,” she said. “Operas, carnivals, and rock concerts are not compatible with, and do not belong in peoples' neighborhoods.”
Recreation Director Bill Moore, reading from his own letter, said that more recreational activities have been moved to the park over the years.
“During the COVID-19-stained year of 2020, we had to cancel the four-day carnival, added a drive-in movie screen, and hosted, for the first time, a socially distanced opera,” said Moore. “On Fridays in September, we hosted a concert from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. before the drive-in movie would start. The sound for the movies was broadcast via the car radios.”
He said that besides the carnival, the drive-in, and continued partnership with Barn Opera, activities at Estabrook will be ending by 8 p.m. in 2021.
According to Moore, when the park was established, there were no restrictions for its use beyond it being used for athletics. In 1994, the Select Board, in a 3-2 vote, set its hours for between 7 a.m. and dusk. The minutes from meetings about the topic indicate this had more to do with a lack of lighting than anything else.
Moore said Webster could have contacted him at any time about these noise issues and had them addressed. He encouraged her to do so going forward and denied that there had been any attempt by the town to circumvent its own rules.
He also recommended that the board rescind the 1994 resolution.
After some brief discussion, the board agreed by consensus to discuss the resolution at its next meeting, as is common practice when mulling larger, impactful policy changes.
