The United States Postal Service has launched a new website designed to inform people about mail-in voting.
The site can be found at usps.com/votinginfo, the USPS announced last week.
Vermont and other states are expanding their mail-in voting options for the general election in November to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success,” the USPS stated.
The website provided links to federal and state-level resources and has information for those voting from overseas.
The site tells people to follow their local rules for mail-in voting, and to vote as soon as possible if they choose to do so. The USPS recommends that people mail their ballots in no later than 15 days before the election.
