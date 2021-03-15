COLCHESTER — Two Vermont electric utilities have jointly announced a program to bring broadband to underserved areas of the state.
Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) and Green Mountain Power (GMP) stated Monday that they’ve each launched a “Broadband Deployment Program,” the plans for which were approved on Friday by the Public Utility Commission (PUC). According to the companies, the program offers up to $2,000 per underserved location to a broadband provider to cover the cost of infrastructure. If companies take full advantage of the program, it could see over 10,000 customers connected with broadband internet service by the end of 2022.
“VEC knows our rural communities need broadband to thrive,” stated Rebecca Towne, chief executive officer of VEC, in the release. “This new program is an important step to accelerate connectivity in Vermont and offset the cost of reaching those without internet. As utilities, we are experienced in supporting critical infrastructure, and this additional investment will advance rural connectivity and the future vitality of our region.”
These programs came about because last year, the Department of Public Service put a call out to utilities to develop them, in response to the pandemic.
“The pandemic exposed connectivity inequities across Vermont that our state must address quickly using all available technologies and resources,” stated Mari McClure, president and chief executive officer of GMP. “This is a practical, cost-effective solution we can put to work now to help change that.”
