MONTPELIER — A program built to help people behind on their electric, natural gas and landline phone bills will be open to those in arrears on their water and sewer payments.
At its inception the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program was allocated $8 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds, said Carol Flint, consumer affairs and public information division director at the Department of Public Service, on Tuesday. It’s for people who’ve been put behind on their utility bills by the pandemic, she said. Since it began taking applications in late August, the program has spent almost half of its funds and was recently allocated another $500,000 by lawmakers.
Those who’ve used the program previously for electric, gas or telephone bills can still apply for help with water and sewer starting Wednesday.
The application is online at bit.ly/VCAAP2020, and if people don’t have internet access, they can contact their local community action group, like BROC Community Action in Rutland and Bennington counties, or Capstone Community Action in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties. There’s also a hotline people can try at 800-622-4496.
The deadline for applications is Dec. 15.
“We have every reason to believe, based on the applications that are pending and what we’re hearing from utilities across the board, is that it will all get spent, so we encourage people to apply as quickly as possible,” Flint said.
About 7,000 awards have been made through the program, said Flint.
She said about 50 public water and sewer utilities have signed up to work with the state on the program. For those with bills whose utility hasn’t signed up, those folks will have to supply a copy of their bill so a third party firm can determine what they’re eligible for as far as help goes. Flint said most people shouldn’t have to do this, but there are a handful of extremely small utilities out there, mainly fire districts, with just a few customers who might not have signed on yet.
Award caps were increased, Flint said, especially for small businesses.
“We took a good hard look at the data and were finding there were a lot of small business that had been impacted quite seriously and had large arrearages accruing,” Flint said, adding that the cap for a business is now $10,000. “That can offer quite a nice benefit for a small business, particularly restaurants and some of the entertainment venues that have been impacted dramatically.”
Only about 10% of applicants have been businesses. Flint said it’s believed this is because many have sought aid from somewhere else that would disqualify them from one fund or the other.
“I’m pleased with the numbers we’re seeing,” she said. “We’d love to see more business applications. That would make me much happier, but anytime you see a program that’s benefiting thousands of people across the state, it’s a good thing.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.