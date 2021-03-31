MONTPELIER — The state’s ban on involuntary utility disconnections has been extended to May 31.
The Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced the extension on Wednesday.
The PUC first placed a moratorium on disconnections in March 2020. It was lifted, briefly, in October to encourage those who owed back payments to apply for the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP), which was slated to end Dec. 22 or until the $8 million in the fund was exhausted. The PUC then reinstated the disconnection ban, which expired Wednesday, after being petitioned to do so.
“It is hoped that additional relief funds may again be made available to help Vermonters with past-due utility balances resulting from the pandemic, but there is no guarantee that the assistance will be repeated,” the PUC stated in its release, adding that utility customers should be working with their utilities on making payments.
“Extending the moratorium for a few more weeks will ensure that vulnerable Vermonters don’t lose essential services even as the end of the pandemic is in sight,” stated PUC Commissioner Margaret Cheney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.