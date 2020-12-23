MONTPELIER — The moratorium on utility disconnections that ended in October is back on and in place until March 31.
The Public Utility Commission made the announcement late in the day Tuesday. The moratorium applies to electricity, natural gas and landline phone bills.
The first moratorium went into effect March 18 and was lifted Oct. 15. According to the PUC, this was done to encourage people to apply for the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP). The PUC said that utilities argued for the moratorium to end because people weren’t applying to VCAAP, nor were they seeking payment plans because they wouldn’t be disconnected. Because the program’s $8 million came from the CARES Act, it had to be spent by the end of the calendar year.
According to the PUC, the fund had run out, and with the pandemic getting worse as winter sets in, the moratorium is appropriate.
“Vermonters need to be able to keep the lights on, their homes warm and their phone lines open as they survive the winter months of the pandemic,” stated PUC Chairman Anthony Roisman.
He asked that utility customers still work with their providers on payment plans should they fall behind.
The moratorium was reinstated at the request of a petition filed by Vermont Legal Aid.
David Koeninger, deputy director of Vermont Legal Aid, said Wednesday that the petition was filed Dec. 11 and in the ensuing two weeks the PUC took public comment.
“I think they essentially came out where we were when making our petition, which is that the VCAAP program was implemented and all the money was spent, the pandemic has gotten worse, and we’re looking at a pretty tough and cold winter, so it made sense to reinstate the moratorium,” said Koeninger. “The reasons for originally lifting the moratorium had gone away or been exhausted. They wanted to encourage people to use the VCAAP, and that happened.”
He said most of the utilities that commented were in favor of bringing the moratorium back, as was the Department of Public Service, which had supported lifting the first moratorium.
Green Mountain Power has said several times in public that it does not wish to disconnect any customers and won’t do so before the end of the year.
“Since the pandemic first hit Vermont, GMP has not disconnected a single customer for non-payment due to COVID-19 and we intend to continue our customer-focused approach with or without a formal moratorium,” stated Steve Costello, vice president of customer care at GMP in its filing with the PUC. “To the extent a formal moratorium would give our customers added assurances, we support it.”
According to GMP, as of Dec. 14 there were 6,517 customers who’d used the VCAAP, with 27,100 customers in arrears. There is $14 million in arrearage bills that are 60 days past due.
“This is an increase in both customer count and arrearage even after the VCAAP funding became available and is substantially higher than we experienced before the pandemic,” Costello stated. “For context, at the end of November 2019, we had about 12,600 customers in arrears with a total balance just under $2.8 million.”
He wrote that of the 27,100 customers who owe back bills, 1,169 have payment plans. Of those, 67 made payment plans after receiving VCAAP funds.
“It is important to note that we have not yet sought to put many customers on payment plans because of concern that would make them ineligible for VCAAP funding,” Costello stated, adding that GMP planned to put more on plans once the program ends.
“Starting in January, we expect to create thousands of payment arrangements for customers to help them through this situation,” Costello stated. “We plan to help customers get current by offering longer payback periods and other strategies to assist in this extraordinary time.”
He said the company has teams working with business and residential customers and plans to keep an eye out for any COVID-19 programs that might help, in addition to its own aid for those who qualify.
Koeninger said he’s hopeful there will be more arrearage funds in the next stimulus bill, which has passed through Congress.
National media reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump vetoed the bill, however Congress may have enough votes to override it.
Ben Edgerly Walsh, climate and energy program director at Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG), whose group had signed on to Vermont Legal Aid’s petition and coordinated others co-signing, said the group was pleased with the decision.
“I will say we were hoping the PUC would put it in place for the duration of the state of emergency, and they decided to put it in place through the end of March instead,” said Walsh. “From our perspective we have an eviction moratorium through the end of the state of emergency, we have a foreclosure moratorium for the same period, why we would want to allow the possibility, as a state, of someone being in their home without access to critical utilities during a pandemic is beyond me.”
He said it’s not clear what might happen should VCAAP receive more stimulus funding before March 31. The way the program works might change, given the state had some time to learn lessons about how to implement it.
Gov. Phil Scott praised the PUC’s decision, thanking Department of Public Service Commissioner June Tierney for her and her department’s role.
“As we head into winter while still facing a global pandemic and its economic impacts, we all need to look out for our neighbors and ensure we protect the most vulnerable. I’m proud that the state’s utility regulators have joined in that effort.,” Scott stated in a release.
