BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont is offering $50 online classes on backyard compost.
The UVM Extension Master Gardener Program Office announced recently the 2020 Vermont Master Composter course is being offered weekly between Sept. 11 and Nov. 13. The fee is $150 for out-of-state residents. Sessions cover how composting works, how to select a container, what to put in said containers, troubleshooting, disease control and the state’s Universal Recycling Law, Act 148.
Visit go.uvm.edu/emg for information and registration details. Anyone needing a disability accommodation can call Beret Halverson at 656-1777 by Aug. 24.
The program offers three tracks. One is for people who want to be certified Vermont Master Composters, which allows them teach others. This track requires a hands-on component to be held Oct. 12 in Ludlow or Oct. 19 in St. Albans. It also requires volunteer time. The program offers a Vermont Certificate of Home Composting as well. A third track allows access to course materials, but no final exam or quiz is involved.
For more information, call the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program Office at 656-9562 or email master.gardener@uvm.edu.
