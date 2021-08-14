More vaccination clinics for anyone 12 or older at Vermont schools were announced on Friday by the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
A news release from Friday said as the start of the school year approaches, Scott, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, and the state's education secretary, Dan French, continue to encourage students and their families to get vaccinated.
“The vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, including against the Delta variant,” the release said.
Clinics are planned over the next few days:
— On Saturday, at Canaan High School, 99 School St., in Essex County and at Grand Isle Elementary School, at 224 U.S. Route 2.
— On Sunday, at Spaulding High School, at 155 Ayers St., in Barre in Washington County and at Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, in Orleans.
— On Monday at Edmunds Middle School, at 275 Main St., in Burlington in Chittenden County and at Academy School, at 860 Western Ave., in Brattleboro in Windham County.
— On Tuesday at Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., in White River Junction in Windsor County and at Milton Elementary School, at 42 Herrick Ave., in Milton in Chittenden County.
The clinics will serve people by walk-in visit or those who use healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. Assistance is available by calling 855-722-7878.
An appointment may be made to get a free vaccine shot online at vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration by visiting the website and following the prompts.
Another method is through a walk-in appointment at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket or Costco. An appointment can be made with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
