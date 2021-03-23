More COVID-19 vaccines are available at CVS Pharmacies in Vermont.
CVS Health announced Monday it now has more locations in the state taking vaccination appointments. People who’ve met Vermont’s eligibility criteria, including K-12 teachers, staff and child care workers, can make an appointment by visiting CVS.com or using the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without internet access can call CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287. No walk-ins are currently allowed to participate.
The participating locations are in Barre, Bennington and Morrisville. More locations will be added as more vaccine doses become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.