In recent months, people traveling through the city’s downtown may have noticed holiday lights, snow on some days, and an unwelcome addition: graffiti on buildings, street signs and even at a city park.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said officers have been noticing an increase in graffiti for about six months.
“It’s difficult to identify the source,” he said.
Kilcullen said he doesn’t believe there is a large number of people engaging in vandalism, however, he agreed it is also hard to tell how many people are involved.
He said police are not aware of any “challenge” on social media that would have resulted in an uptick in graffiti.
He notes that while the vandalism isn’t limited to street signs, pedestrian crossing signs and others advising drivers, but said they seemed to have been targeted.
Because much of the vandalism has been to public signs, Kilcullen said, it’s hard to quantify the extent to which it’s happening.
“If someone’s property has been vandalized with some graffiti then we would typically get a call. But because, for the most part, it’s been things like public property, we typically don’t get calls on it so it’s hard to track,” he said.
However, some of the graffiti has reached prominent sites like the “Batman vs. the Gryphon” painting on Merchants Row. Kilcullen said he was aware there had been damage to the mural.
“I think it’s concerning that it does extend beyond property that can be easily replaced,” he said.
Kilcullen said he wasn’t aware of any concerns raised by the city’s business leaders about the effect graffiti has on the quality of life in Rutland. But he said staff with the city’s Department of Public Works had brought the issue to the attention of the police department.
Mayor David Allaire said the vandalism “sends a really bad message to the community.”
“It’s certainly very unwelcomed from our point of view in a lot of different ways. Not only is it a cost to address that sort of thing, but it also takes up time and doesn’t add to the landscape,” he said.
He said the city is trying to address the issue as best as it can. He said there has been graffiti that had to be cleaned up at Meadow Street Park, as well.
Kilcullen said he’s seen graffiti on Lincoln Avenue, but much of it has been found in the downtown.
The chief acknowledged graffiti isn’t the highest priority for a department charged with protecting the public.
“It’s a property crime, and unfortunately doesn’t get as much attention as other crimes involving true victims, but it certainly is a blight on a particular neighborhood,” he said.
While some of the graffiti appears to have been done from places such as rooftops of downtown buildings, Kilcullen said he didn’t see any particular danger from those committing the vandalism.
“The safety concern for me would be (road) signs being defaced such that they cause some sort of hazard, so if a stop sign was entirely defaced and you could no longer recognize it as a stop sign, that would be a concern for me that I would tend to focus on,” he said.
For victims of vandalism, Kilcullen asked property owners to let police know if they find graffiti on a building or property.
“We would love to charge someone with the criminal offense if we can identity a suspect. We can’t do that if we’re not made aware of these acts when they occur,” he said.
Allaire also asked Rutlanders to consider the advice, “If you see something, say something,” in regard to the graffiti.
