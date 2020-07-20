MONTPELIER — The Vermont Economic Development Authority says it has approved $6.4 million in financing to Vermont businesses and farms during the financial quarter ending June 30.
VEDA also approved $11.7 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program to 268 Vermont businesses. The PPP was created by the CARES Act and is implemented by the federal Small Business Administration.
“While our traditional lending programs have slowed because of COVID-19, we have been working remotely at full capacity to help Vermont businesses access PPP funds," said Cassie Polhemus, chief executive officer of VEDA.
According to VEDA, of the businesses that received PPP funds, 90 were related to agriculture.
The PPP extends to Aug. 8. Those wanting to use it can contact VEDA at 802-828-5627 or by visiting veda.org/ppp-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.