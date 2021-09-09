A program that helps low and moderate income Vermonters transition to driving high miles-per-gallon vehicles has announced that within its first year, it’s served 100 people.
“More green cars on our roads addresses our state’s carbon emissions — and helps Vermonters lower their gas and car maintenance expenses,” stated Paul Zabriskie, director of Climate Impact programs at Capstone Community Action. “The upfront cost of a hybrid or electric vehicle can be prohibitive. We’re not going to reach our carbon goals without ensuring every Vermonter can transition to a clean car — and that’s what MileageSmart helps do.”
The MileageSmart program will cover 25% of the purchase price on a used vehicle purchased at a Vermont dealership that’s rated at 40 miles-per-gallon. There’s a cap of $5,000 per customer. Hybrids and fully electric vehicles qualify. According to Capstone, so far, 67% of vehicles bought through the program are high miles-per-gallon hybrids, while 33% run either partially or completely off plug-in charges.
For a Vermonter to qualify, they must be at least 18 years old and meet the income eligibility requirements.
“We've heard overwhelmingly positive feedback from Vermont dealers about the MileageSmart program," stated Marilyn Miller, of the Vermont Vehicle & Automotive Distributors Association, in a release. “An upfront cash incentive like MileageSmart creates a down payment for families that might not be able to put away much savings month-to-month. It really serves our customers well.”
The program received more funding from the 2021 legislative session and will be able to help buy 250 vehicles in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
