SOUTH BURLINGTON — The president of the Vermont Business Roundtable has announced she plans to retire at the end of 2020.
Lisa Ventriss has been president of the group for the past 18 years.
“It has been one of my greatest professional privileges to serve as president of the Roundtable and work together with such a distinguished and respected group of business and non-profit leaders from across the state and region,” Ventriss said in a news release. “After almost two decades as president, and at the beginning of a new decade, it is now time for the Roundtable to bring in the next generation of leaders.”
The Roundtable describes itself as “a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of CEOs from Vermont's top private and nonprofit employers, representing geographic diversity and all major sectors of the Vermont economy.” It undertakes studies and makes recommendations on state policies.
The group has formed a search committee to find its next president.
“The board greatly appreciates Lisa’s many contributions to enhance Vermont’s economic competitiveness and preserve our unique quality of life. We applaud her commitment to Vermont and her amazing track record of leadership,” said Mark Foley, chair of the group’s board of directors, in a release.
