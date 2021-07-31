Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports received $10,000 from the Red Sox Foundation last week after being voted into first place in the Impact Awards and got recognition before a July 22 game at Fenway Park.
This year, the Impacts supported organizations which focus on improving mental health for young adults.
The awards were given to a first-, second- and third-place winner throughout New England. In Vermont, Vermont Adaptive was the first-place winner and the Turning Point Center of Addison County, in Middlebury, won a grant for $2,000 as the third-place winner.
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, in South Hero, got a grant for $3,000 as the third-place winner for 2021.
Kim Jackson, director of communications and marketing for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, said this was the first time they were awarded a grant from the Red Sox.
Jackson joked the grant had raised some eyebrows with fans of the New York Yankees, but she said maybe the rivalry over favorite teams in Boston or New York City might encourage diehard baseball fans to show their love for their favorite teams by lending support in the name of whichever team they loved best.
“Getting money and a grant like this from an organization like this that’s driven by sports is a nice connection for sure,” she said.
The Red Sox name also provides more exposure and publicity to Vermont Adaptive, which could attract greater support from members of the community who support their mission and participation from those who could be served by their mission.
Vermont Adaptive, which was established in 1987, provides assistance and equipment that allows athletes with various abilities and challenges to ski at places like Killington and Pico. But Jackson said they also do “so much more than that.”
“In the summertime, we are canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, downhill mountain biking, at Killington, and we also do trail mountain biking at places like Slate Valley trails. Road cycling, regular road cycling or on bike paths. For us, any type of recreational activity that we can do outside, in the mountains, whether it’s on the lakes, on the rivers, waterways, bike paths, mountain bike trails, hiking … that’s where we are,” she said.
Jackson said she expects the $10,000 to be used to support the programs at the organization, possibly for equipment or to support the scholarships that allow everyone who’s qualified, to participate, as Vermont Adaptive never turns away participants based on their ability to pay.
“We’re coming off of a year and a half of COVID restrictions, so any type of income, especially from grants like these, that don’t have a restriction on them, are wonderful for us because we use it all in one place or divvy it up, depending on where the need is,” she said.
Vermont Adaptive provides services across Vermont so Jackson said it could be needed nearby or at one of their activity sites in Chittenden or Washington counties.
Jennifer Mayhew, executive director of Turning Point of Addison County, said the application from her chapter of Turning Point noted they help people, many of them young people, struggling with substance abuse.
“We meet them where they’re at on their pathway to recovery,” she said.
About a third of those served by Turning Point in Middlebury are young adults, Mayhew said.
According to Mayhew, Turning Point in Addison County has expanded its services to include a round-the-clock call line.
“It’s grants like this and community support that we’ve been able to leverage to expand our support (for the community,)” she said.
Jackson said Jeff Alexander, director of strategic partnerships for Vermont Adaptive, and Mac Janney, development coordinator, were able to attend the event at Fenway.
In a statement, Alexander said staff at the nonprofit “know sports is a critical part in empowering people and improving not just physical health, but mental health as well.”
“This grant will allow us to reach more young people in more communities throughout the state of Vermont through outdoor play. The ‘impact’ from the IMPACT Award will reach far and wide, and we are grateful for the support,” he said.
Jackson added it was a “pretty cool moment to see (the name) ‘Vermont Adaptive’ out near the mound at Fenway Park.”
Mayhew said no one from her organization was able to attend the event on July 22, but she said it was an honor to be supported by those who voted on which Vermont organizations should receive the grants from the Red Sox Foundation.
“It was pretty sweet,” she said.
The Impact Awards are a joint initiative of the Red Sox Foundation and the Ruderman Family Foundation.
