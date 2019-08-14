The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office introduced the “Blue Alert” network Tuesday, which will get information to the public quickly about any police officer who has been seriously injured or killed or who is missing.
A statement released by the department announcing the network said the network would provide information about an officer who is missing “in the line of duty, warranting concern for the officer’s safety and the suspect (or suspects) involved have fled and pose an imminent threat to the public or other law enforcement officers.“
The Blue Alert will be similar to the state’s existing AMBER Alert system that provides information about missing children.
Under the Blue Alert, information about law-enforcement officers will include not only police but judges and prosecutors, staff members with the Vermont Department of Corrections, and probation and parole officers, and any members in the Vermont law enforcement community from federal, state and local governments.
Capt. Kevin Lane, commander of Special Investigations for the Vermont State Police, said Tuesday there were multiple goals for the Blue Alert system.
“If a law-enforcement officer … is killed or missing in the line of duty, it’s really to engage the public. They’re the eyes and ears for law enforcement, a lot of times, to be able to find the suspect that we’re looking for or be able to give us clues or to let them know where the incident happened, how they can be helpful, what they should be looking for, all those things,” he said.
In the statement, Lane said 33 other states have already implemented their own Blue Alert systems.
“We are grateful to the men and women who perform dangerous jobs every day to serve and protect everyone in Vermont. Implementing the Blue Alert system in Vermont gives us one more tool to help keep members of law enforcement and the community safe,” Lane said in the statement.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina Nolan, in the statement, called the Blue Alert, “an important step in protecting our brave men and women in uniform, who run toward danger and put themselves at risk every day to make Vermonters safe.”
“We must do all we can to support our heroic law enforcement officers as they put themselves on the front lines of our campaigns to combat violence, gun crime, drug trafficking and other dangerous crimes,” Nolan said.
Lane added that the network is “in place and stands ready, but we hope it never has to be used.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Lane said he couldn’t recall the last time a Vermont officer had been hurt or killed in the line of duty. He said Vermonters shouldn’t think the Blue Alert was created because of a perceived or actual increased danger to law-enforcement officers in the state.
“It’s a program that has been around for a little bit. The talks to get this system in place have been ongoing for months, so it’s not like it’s because of current events from last month or even two months ago drove this,” he said.
The Vermont Blue Alert system will be managed and operated by the Vermont Department of Public Safety. When activated, the Vermont Blue Alert network will disseminate messages via email, text messages, phone calls, roadside signs, lottery signs, traditional media and various public social media outlets.
Lane said people could sign up for the Blue Alert through the Vermont Department of Public Safety website but said in an emergency situation the information would be distributed to news sources and through other means, regardless of whether the receiver had signed up for the specific alert.
