A Rutland landlord has reached an agreement over alleged violations of state lead laws to settle a lawsuit filed by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office earlier this month after the Vermont Department of Health received complaints about two children with elevated levels of lead in their blood.
The complaint was brought against John Ruggiero and his companies. The complaint said Ruggiero has created limited liability companies for each of the more than 30 properties which are on Baxter Street, Elm Street, Forest Street, Grove Street, Hopkins Street, Lincoln Avenue, Meadow Street, Park Avenue, School Street, Strongs Avenue and Williams Street.
The properties named in the complaint are at 23 Baxter St.; 35 Elm St.; 38 Elm St.; 13 Forest St.; 70 Grove St.; 6 Hopkins St.; 31 Lincoln Ave.; 35 Lincoln Ave.; 16 Meadow St.; 41 Park St.; 61 School St.; 114 Strongs Ave.; and 51 Williams Ave.
All of the properties were built before 1978, which means, under Vermont law, the paint is presumed to be lead-based.
Vermont’s lead law requires annual reports, stating that “essential maintenance practices,” have been done.
A complaint was made to the health department on Feb. 24 about a child with elevated lead level in their blood who lived at the Park Street site and on March 25 a complaint was made about elevated blood lead levels in a child living at Forest Street. At both sites, deteriorated paint was found.
The complaint said officials with the Vermont Department of Health found all 13 sites listed either have no compliance statements, deteriorated paint or both.
The complaint alleged Ruggiero or the companies that owned the building failed to perform essential maintenance and rented housing that was not compliant with the Vermont Consumer Protection Act.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office, in the complaint filed by Justin Kolber, an assistant attorney general, asked for fines and an order of compliance, among other relief, in the complaint dated April 5.
A stipulated consent judgment and order requires Ruggiero and the companies to submit a plan for nine of the properties from the initial complaint and allow health department inspectors to assess the properties.
The order also includes a $10,000 civil penalty, although $7,000 will be suspended if the other conditions of the order are met, and a requirement that at least $10,000 be spent on lead hazard reduction improvements. Ruggiero will not be allowed to rent any noncompliant unit until it meets the standard of Vermont’s lead law.
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Ruggiero declined to comment.
In a statement, Donovan said his office would continue to raise awareness about the importance of lead law compliance.
“Vermont’s lead law is intended to protect all Vermonters, especially children, from the harmful effects of lead poisoning,” Donovan said.
In a press release sent by Donovan’s office on Tuesday, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said there was no safe level of lead, which can slow a child’s growth, impair development and learning and cause behavioral problems.
“Since dust from lead-based paint is the No. 1 cause of lead poisoning, landlords can prevent lead poisoning when they comply with Vermont and federal lead-based paint regulations — effectively clean-up lead dust, and repair chipping or peeling paint using lead-safe work practices,” Levine said.
There have been other incidents involving Ruggiero’s properties and the state in the past including the site of a former dry cleaner on Woodstock Avenue and a former dress factory on Cleveland Avenue.
