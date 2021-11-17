A Rutland City Police Department officer, Cpl. Christopher Rose, will not be charged after fatally shooting a man at a McDonald’s on South Main Street on Aug. 25, according to Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
Rose told investigator the man had an object he believed was a gun, although law enforcement officers later determined it was a cell phone.
A news release sent out Wednesday stated their investigation of the fatal shooting of Jonathan Mansilla, 33, of Coral Gables, Florida, was justified.
“In this case, Corporal Rose reasonably believed that he was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily harm when Mr. Mansilla abruptly exited the bathroom stall and ran toward him with what Corporal Rose believed to be a weapon. Under these facts and circumstances and consistent with Vermont law, the actions of the officer were justified. The Attorney General’s Office has declined to file charges against Corporal Rose,” said the release from Donovan's office sent Wednesday.
This story will be updated in tomorrow's edition.
