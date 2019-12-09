MONTPELIER — Vermont has once again been listed as the healthiest state in the country by the United Health Foundation.
This is the 30th annual America’s Health Rankings report, according to a release from the Officer of Governor Phil Scott.
“Vermont’s place at the top of this list reflects our commitment to health in all 251 communities and across provider networks from hospitals to home and community based providers,” said Scott in a release. “While there is always room for improvement, our position as the healthiest in the nation speaks to the high quality of life we offer in Vermont. As we continue to work to grow the economy and our workforce, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable, our health outcomes are a tool we can use to market Vermont as a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
The state has seen reductions in the rates of adult obesity and smoking, and it’s seen an increase in child vaccinations and physical activity. The state continues to have a low violent crime rate.
Vermont still has areas where it could improve, according to Health Commissioner, Mark Levine. “Bending the curve on unhealthy behaviors and outcomes is difficult, and we have a great deal more work to do,” said Levine, listing the rise in vaping among younger folks as something that needs to be addressed.
“We will look deeply into this data, to continue our strategic plans and programmatic efforts to build on our successes and to reverse the trends that negatively impact the health and well-being of all Vermonters,” Levine said.
