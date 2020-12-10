MONTPELIER — Vermont is among 48 states that have joined together to sue Facebook for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws.
The complaint was filed in the District Court of the District of Columbia, said Christopher Curtis, chief of the Public Protection Division at the Vermont Office of the Attorney General.
The Vermont attorney assigned to the case is Assistant Attorney General Ryan Kriger, who signed the complaint Dec. 3.
“Ryan is a very experienced practitioner and a wonderful colleague to work with, and we’re very happy to have him participate,” said Curtis.
He said the Public Protection Division has seven attorneys and three investigators who can assist with litigation.
According to Attorney General T.J. Donovan, the lawsuit accused Facebook of, over the past 10 years, illegally buying its competitors and cutting services, creating a market where consumers had little choice and protections against their privacy being compromised.
“Illegal monopolies will not be tolerated,” Donovan stated Wednesday. “Vermont’s consumers and small businesses deserve better.”
The complaint described Facebook as a personal networking service that doesn’t charge its users, but does take their personal data, which it then sells to other companies who use it for creating targeted advertisements.
The states listed in the complaint accuse the social media company of using various means to stifle competition, namely buying potential rivals before they become a threat. Donovan cited Facebook’s purchase of Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion when the company was valued at $500 million. He also noted the 2014 purchase by Facebook of WhatsApp for $19 billion.
“Another common strategy is to suffocate and squash third-party developers that Facebook invited to utilize its platform — allowing Facebook to maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and make billions from advertising,” Donovan’s office stated.
The laws the complaint alleges Facebook violated are Section 2 of the Sherman Act and Section 7 of the Clayton Act.
“Principally this is about stopping anti-competitive practices, so the relief that’s requested is divestiture of any unlawful acquisitions, notice to the states of any acquisition greater than $10 million, and ceasing any other anti-competitive practices that they may be engaged in, and in addition to that any other equitable relief that the court may grant and of course the cost associated with bringing the complaint should be returned to the states as well,” said Curtis.
He said Vermont hasn’t been shy about working with other states on lawsuits of this scale. Curtis said Facebook’s actions have impacted Vermonters in the same way it has people in other states.
Curtis said he couldn’t speak to details of how the case will proceed, nor could he speculate on when it might resolve.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
