BARRE — Amtrak passenger rail service in Vermont will not change, even as the company reduces routes in other parts of the country, owing to the surge in coronavirus cases from the omicron variant.
According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Amtrak has two passenger lines in the state, the Vermonter — St. Albans to Washington, D.C. — and the Ethan Allen Express — Rutland to New York City — neither of which will be impacted by the route reductions which begin Monday.
