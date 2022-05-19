MONTPELIER — The coronavirus pandemic disrupted nearly everything, the arts included, prompting new partnerships and ways of thinking in order to get through the crisis.
One such partnership, formed in 2020, is between the Vermont Arts Council, and the Vermont Community Foundation.
According to a joint release from the two groups, they teamed up not only to provide COVID-19 relief, but to help put the state’s arts community on stronger footing.
One of the ways money was distributed was through Artist Development Grants. In the 2022 fiscal year, the Vermont Arts Council raised the maximum grant award from $1,000 to $2,000 and supported 96 artists.
The council also awarded $15,000 to the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte for its Vermont African American/African Diaspora Artists Network. This will support 20 artists within that network.
Creation Grants were another way the arts were supported, according to the council, which increased funding for these as well.
Funds that went to the Community Foundation also supported grants that went unrestricted to 42 cultural nonprofits, paying for things such as equipment, training and other items needed in order to adapt to the pandemic.
The groups estimated that in 2019, arts and culture contributed $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. They cited a study done by the Brookings Institution showing that in 2020, between April and July, over 8,000 jobs were lost that had been tied to the creative sector. In terms of money, the industry lost $216 million. Of the organizations that applied to the council for aid, 197 reported losing a total of $36 million between April 2020 and the middle of 2021.
More than $7 million in aid went out from the Vermont Arts Council since April 2022, according to the two groups.
“The COVID crisis inspired us all to dig deeper, and as funders to do better at delivering aid quickly, and where it was needed the most,” stated Karen Mittelman, executive director of the Vermont Arts Council. “Our partnership with the Community Foundation has enabled us to substantially increase our investment in the cultural organizations that anchor Vermont communities and to support the creative practice of hundreds of Vermont artists through the pandemic.”
The partnership between the Community Foundation and Vermont Arts Council has led to aid funds going out faster and more efficiently, stated Dan Smith, president and chief executive officer of Vermont Community Foundation.
“The pandemic reminded us how essential community connections are to well-being. Arts and cultural activities offer a shared experience from which connections can be built,” he stated. “We are thrilled that our work with the Arts Council created such positive ripple effects across Vermont communities.”
Smith said the foundation sees its work with the council as an ongoing exercise.
“People are hungry for a chance to reconnect, hungry for the opportunity to be in a space together, and from a community standpoint those opportunities for shared experiences, whether they’re a performance or an art installation, or revitalization of a space, those are the kinds of shared experiences that define us as a community and can bring people together in ways that are really strong,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.