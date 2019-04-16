Vermont will receive $21 million in affordable housing and community development funds, according to an announcement from the state’s Congressional delegation.
Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Senator Bernie Sander, I-Vt., and House Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., released a joint statement Tuesday announcing the funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and NeighborWorks America. The money will address homelessness by supporting affordable housing and community development projects.
Leahy said he’s worked on securing funding for various housing programs, which, according to him, the Trump administration has proposed to cut.
Vermont will receive $7.7 million for community development block grants, $3.4 million for the HOME program, $1.3 million for NeighborWorks and its affiliates, and $3 million from the Housing Trust Fund. It’s also getting $650,838 for Emergency Solutions grants and $414,473 in Family Self-Sufficiency grants. The former gives communities funds to help individuals and families who are about to be left homeless, and to improve emergency shelters. The Family Self Sufficiency offers financial security education.
Another $4.8 million is for Vermont to keep up with its “continuums of care (CoCs).” These address housing for survivors of domestic violence, and children.
“We will continue to fight for the essential funding that helps support and build on the successes our partners have had in addressing and ending homelessness, expanding access to and the construction of affordable housing, and investing in the development of our communities to ensure they remain vibrant and prosperous for generations to come,” said the Congressional delegation in a joint statement.
