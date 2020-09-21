MONTPELIER — Vermont voters can begin casting ballots by mail.
Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Monday the start of early voting as well as ballots being sent directly to active, registered voters via the U.S. Postal Service.
“The hard work we have conducted planning and preparing for an election unlike any we have ever experienced will ensure that Vermont voters do not need to choose between their health and their right to vote,” stated Condos in a release.
While voting through the mail isn’t new, this is the first time Vermont has mailed general election ballots directly to voters. It’s being done in an effort to keep COVID-19 from spreading at polling places. People can still show up to the polls in person and vote in the traditional manner.
Condos stated that ballots went in the mail on Monday and that people should begin receiving them between now and early October. Condos stated that if one doesn’t see their ballot by Oct. 7 to contact their town or city clerk.
“When Vermonters receive their ballots, it’s important that they follow the included instructions, such as placing their ballot in the voted ballot envelope, filling out the certificate on the envelope completely, and making sure to sign that certificate, for their vote to be counted,” stated Condos.
Voters can mail their ballot in via pre-paid postage, take it to their town clerk’s office, or to the polls on Election Day before 7 p.m.
More information on Vermont elections can be found at the Secretary of State’s website, sos.vermont.gov.
