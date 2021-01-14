MONTPELIER — Vermont bear hunters broke the record for number of bears taken by 164.
According to the Fish & Wildlife Department, 914 black bears were shot by hunters in 2020. The previous record of 750 was reached in 2019. This accounts for early and late seasons.
During the past 10 years, hunters have taken an average of 608 bears per year in Vermont. According to Fish & Wildlife Bear Biologist Forrest Hammond, the state’s goal is to keep the bear population between 3,500 and 5,500 animals.
Most of 2020’s bears were shot in the early season, 823 in all, with 91 being taken in the late season. Most hunters used a modern rifle, while 16% were taken by bow or crossbow. About 17% were taken with the use of dogs.
According to Hammond, 13,866 hunters purchased the $5 early season bear tag, an increase over previous years.
“In addition to an abundant population and the potential of harvesting delicious and nutritious bear meat, larger numbers of bears were harvested due to several factors,” stated Hammond in a release. “It was a poor year for natural bear foods, and we saw a surge in hunter numbers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps a corresponding increase in the number of hunters spending more time in the outdoors hunting than in past years.”
He noted that there were more human-bear conflicts reported in 2020 — perhaps double over normal — though these numbers vary from year to year.
