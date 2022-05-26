BURLINGTON — Catholic parishes in Vermont have raised $93,180 in emergency aid for Ukraine.
“The Catholic community of Vermont has once again shown its compassionate charity for those in need. I join with those of our whole Church here in Vermont and worldwide in praying for a quick end to the war in Ukraine,” stated Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne.
The funds raised were sent to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe collections through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which has networks and contacts in Ukraine. Funds have been directed to Caritas, Ukraine for supplies and training for staff, the Archeparchy of Kyiv for first aid, food, and shelter, and to the Patriarchal Curia of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for satellite communications equipment.
