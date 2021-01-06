The state’s new definitions for locally grown food took effect at the start of the year.
Agriculture Development Specialist Kyle Harris said earlier this week that the new definitions will make it easier to tell when a food product was produced in Vermont, as opposed to just over the state borders.
The definitions changed with the passing of Act 129, signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott on July 2.
“It was an opportunity to breathe some life into the local food definition that we believe brings a little bit more well-roundedness and inclusiveness to how we think about local food in 2020 and 2021,” said Harris.
He said the law only applies to food products. Things related to agriculture but aren’t eaten, such as wool socks, don’t have to change anything.
“Previously, anything could be considered local if it was produced within 30 miles of the point at which it was sold,” said Harris. This, he said, could lead to situations where a product made in Hanover, New Hampshire, could be marketed as local in Vermont’s White River Junction, but not be considered local in Brattleboro.
The new definitions should make “Vermont” synonymous with “local.”
Producers and sellers will still be able to market their items in Vermont, of course, and can still market as being local to a region. Harris said a producer in New York, could, for example, say their items are “local to the Champlain Valley” and be fine.
A full explanation of the new definitions can be found online at bit.ly/0106LocalFood.
Harris said the new definitions cover several things, including the processing of foods not normally grown in Vermont, like coffee beans.
“There’s hard craftsmanship that goes into roasting that coffee, and it’s being held out with those inherent qualities that make up what we think about when it comes to Vermont craftsmanship, so what we also wanted to do was allow those folks a little more clarity,” on how they could work with the informal “local” and “made in Vermont” labels, he said.
Annie Rowell, Vermont First coordinator at Sodexo, said the company has been working with the state since September on aligning its own definitions with the state’s.
“The Agency of Agriculture has been really great to work with to figure out how to implement this and transition to the new definitions, as we’re already in our fiscal year and have been making different purchases,” Rowell said.
Sodexo, according to Rowell, is a quality of life service company providing institutions with services they themselves aren’t geared to provide. In Vermont, that’s mainly food services for colleges, hospitals and similar places.
She said the challenge with this will be how the company works across state lines.
The new definitions will, she said, take much of the interpretation out of terms like “local” and “made in Vermont.”
