Officials at Bennington College announced a plan to return in-person learning to the college campus, possibly the first Vermont college to make that commitment.
In a letter posted to the college’s website on Monday, Isabel Roche, interim president of Bennington College.
“First and most importantly: We are planning to reopen our campus in the fall for students and faculty who can safely return, with a number of changes to ensure the long-term health and safety of the community. Below, I outline the contours of the adaptable plan that will enable Bennington to respond to various potential public health scenarios without compromising the rigorous, close-knit, experiential education that defines us,” Roche said in the letter.
Roche said the plan was created in consultation with a “network of health experts” in Vermont and staff at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, the hospital in Bennington.
While Roche told members of the college community that the plan would adhere to state and federal requirements, she also pointed out that Vermont has the lowest growth rate for the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, in the United States.
Gov. Phil Scott discussed Vermont’s success in “flattening the curve” of the spread of the virus, although state officials have been clear the crisis is not over yet.
Roche said the plan, which has been endorsed by the college board of trustees, is designed to be adaptable so remote learning can be be scaled up or down as needed.
Some students will be expected to attend classes on campus while others will take classes remotely. Any member of the staff who can will be asked to work remotely to keep the population density on campus as low as possible.
The fall semester will be split into two seven-week terms. This will also allow the college to start the fall semester later in the year if there is a COVID surge.
Social distancing will continue to be observed when the fall semester begins. Roche pointed out the campus has a great deal of rural outdoor space which “makes us well-positioned to safely welcome more people back to campus, to establish and maintain new protocols for social distancing, and to further utilize our copious outdoor spaces for studying and socializing in the warmer months.”
The letter also makes it clear Bennington College officials, who said students, faculty and staff will be tested, expect “shared responsibility” for public health. There is also an agreement to work with Southwestern Vermont if a student gets sick on campus.
Other independent Vermont colleges are working on their own plans. Representatives from Middlebury College, Vermont Law School, in South Royalton and Norwich University in Northfield said no decision had been made although they said staff members were actively working on the question.
Christina Goodwin, dean of advancement and alumni relations at Sterling College in Craftsbury Commons, said staff at the college “fully intends to be back on campus but with required precautions taken and contingency responses, similar to our peers in Vermont.”
According to Mark DiPietro, director of marketing and communications, at Landmark College, a team had met Tuesday morning and has been meeting twice weekly to work out details for both summer and fall.
“For fall semester, we are currently planning to hold on-campus classes, augmenting our residential model with web-based elements in order to maximize safety of students and faculty. … We expect to make firm decisions about fall in the coming weeks, but based on what we know right now, the plan is to hold fall semester on campus with safety considerations for classrooms, dining hall, residence halls and elsewhere on campus,” DiPietro said.
Rebecca Kelley, communication director for the governor, said no decision had been announced yet for what will happen with the state colleges in the fall.
She pointed out that if the governor signed an order that required colleges to close, they would have to comply. However, she said Scott understood the officials at Vermont’s independent colleges who discussed their fall plans “acknowledged that would be subject to change if orders would prohibit it.
“The governor has said he understands the need for schools to plan as if they will open to ensure ample time to implement health and safety measures. We’re doing the same on the pre-K-12 front. But it all comes with the caveat that it will be dependent on any orders and safety measures in place at the time,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.