MONTPELIER — Three people will win a prize worth $1,000 come Nov. 16.
The Vermont Passport Challenge launched Oct. 12 and runs to Nov. 14, according to the Vermont Attractions Association. Over 50 Vermont attractions are participating. Players earn points by visiting places and completing challenges such as word and photo puzzles or trivia. To sign up, visit bit.ly/1019Attraction.
“We are excited to create a new way for Vermonters and visitors to explore all of Vermont’s amazing attractions,” stated Amy Spear, president of the Vermont Attractions Association.
The program is funded by a grant from Restart Vermont Regional Marketing and Stimulus, according to the association.
