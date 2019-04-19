DORSET — A small, family-owned business that’s been making tablecloths for many years has been bought by one of its longtime customers.
Vermont Country Store, based in Clarendon, announced Tuesday it has purchased Mountain Weavers on Route 30 in Dorset.
Eliot Orton, owner of Vermont Country Store, said in an interview Thursday that his business and Mountain Weavers have had a business relationship for many years, with the store selling many Mountain Weaver products through its catalogs.
Mountain Weavers was bought from David and Bonnie Rihm.
“We’ve offered Mountain Weavers products for decades, and their tablecloths and napkins have long been among our customers’ favorites,” said Orton, in a release. “In many ways, Mountain Weavers is very similar to us — family owned, based in Vermont and offering high-quality, unique and time-honored products. It’s important to the Rihms and to my family that these heirloom linens can continue to be made the same way they have for generations.”
Orton said there are currently no plans to change anything Mountain Weavers is doing. He said the seven employees there will remain where they are, doing what they do. He said the company already has enough space and people to meet production demands, but should that ever change, Vermont Country Store will add people or resources.
He said Vermont Country Store has been selling Mountain Weaver products since 1961, and has had an interest in buying the company for at least 30 years. The Rihms are retiring, which is why the sale is happening now.
Orton said Vermont Country Store is primarily a retailer, not a manufacturer, but it’s not unheard of for it to buy the makers of the products it sells. For example, he said, in 1968, the store bought Vermont Common Cracker. The purchase came with a 150-year-old piece of machinery that’s still used in the bakery at the Vermont Country Store’s main facility. Orton said it used to be horse-powered, but has since been updated.
He said the store has bought a few other companies that make products such as lipstick.
Mountain Weavers makes a line of tablecloths and napkins that are popular with Vermont Country Store customers, Orton said.
“We began work earlier this year to ensure a smooth transition for Mountain Weavers and their employees,” said Jim Hall, CEO of Vermont Country Store, in a statement. “We are looking forward to working with them to bring their products to a growing number of customers.”
He said Vermont Country Store will now be the exclusive seller of all Mountain Weave products.
