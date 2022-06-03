MONTPELIER — Vermont Days are days where entrance to state parks and historic sites is free. This year they’ll be on June 11 and 12.
Free Fishing Day is also June 11. Several other events will coincide with these days.
On June 11 and 12 there will be a free bus service between Rutland and Bomoseen State Park in Castleton, running from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Visit vermontdays.com for more information.
The Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival will be June 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station. Young anglers can learn some basic fishing techniques and catch trout in the hatchery pond on borrowed equipment.
The Green Mountain Brass Band will play at Waterbury Center State Park on June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Justin Smith Morrill Historic Site, 214 Justin Morrill Highway, Strafford, will host an open house and puppet show on June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The site is Vermont’s first National Historic Landmark. Folks can tour it and stay for the Jack and The Beanstalk puppet show with No Strings Marionette Company at 2:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Morrill Homestead.
“Vermont Days is a great opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors by visiting a state park, experience Vermont’s history where it happened at a State Historic Site or try fishing for the first time during Free Fishing Day,” stated Heather Pelham, commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing. “We encourage visitors and residents alike to enjoy free admission at these wonderful destinations.”
