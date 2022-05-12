WATERBURY — Those getting 3SquaresVT benefits will be getting extra in May and June.
The Department for Children and Families announced Thursday that the extra funds are from the Coronavirus Relief Bill and the increase in benefits isn’t permanent. Households with a zero benefit won’t receive one, but households with them will get the maximum benefit for their household size.
Households of one person will get $250, two will get $459, three $658, four $835, five $992, six $1,190, and seven $1,316. For each additional person in the household, $188 will be allotted. Households already receiving the maximum will get an extra $95. All households receiving benefits will get at least $95.
No additional action is needed from those receiving benefits. The extra funds will be allotted automatically.
If a household became eligible in April, it can receive benefits on an EBT card by May 14. It’ll be May 18 if they get direct deposit or a check mailed to them. If they become eligible in May, the benefits will be available through EBT on June 15, or on June 17 if the check is by direct deposit or mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.