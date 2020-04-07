The Vermont Department of Health update on the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 identified 32 new cases of the disease Tuesday but no new deaths.
The total number of patients positively identified as having COVID as of Tuesday is 575 out of 7,129 tests. On Monday, the total number of COVID patients was 543.
The number of deaths associated with the disease on Tuesday, 23, is unchanged from Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 29 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 51 people being hospitalize and investigated for possibly having COVID-19. The update showed 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 68 hospitalized while under investigation on Monday.
The health department also announced on Tuesday the launch of what they called a new “go-to resource for Vermonters to see an in-depth picture of COVID-19 activity in Vermont.”
The COVID-19 data dashboard can be found online at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
Visitors can click on the map of Vermont to access data about cases and other virus activity.
The new dashboard expands on the core data previously provided to include cases by date, age group and gender and information at the county level such as total cases, new cases, deaths and cases per 10,000 people which is presented in list and map form.
This information is updated by 11 a.m. daily and will allow all Vermonters to see more of what is known about cases in real time and how they may be impacting the state.
The health department has expanded its COVID web pages as well to more easily deliver content to specific groups.
New pages include: Frequently Asked Questions, Long-term Care and Group Living Facilities, Schools and Child Care Programs and Coping with Stress. All information, resources and guidance on the website are continually reviewed and updated as needed, according to the health department.
