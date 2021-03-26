With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more available, some medical professionals are worried vaccine hesitancy could delay the effort to reach herd immunity levels, but local doctors said they’ve been able to reach some patients by listening to their concerns.
Dr. Elizabeth Suiter, the medical director of Central Vermont Medical Center’s Adult Primary Care in Barre, said they are seeing some patients who are hesitant about getting the COVID vaccination and others who are concerned about a relative or friend who is resistant to taking the shot.”
“I think it makes sense. So people are nervous, right? This is a very new disease, and it’s a new vaccine.” she said.
The hesitation is not surprising, Suiter added, and it’s important to acknowledge.
She said her approach, which she believes is shared by many of her colleagues, is trying to get to the heart of a patient’s concerns.
Dr. Phil Lapp, medical director of Rutland Diabetes & Endocrinology, section chief of endocrinology, and medical staff president, said he sees a number of diabetics in his practice. Since that population is at greater risk from COVID, he asks them frequently about getting vaccinated.
“I would say the vast majority of folks have been eager to get vaccinated, but I have seen a handful of individuals who have been reluctant,” he said.
Also, Lapp said he believed it was important to ask questions to try to find out the source of the hesitation.
Suiter said one of the concerns she heard repeatedly was about the speed of the vaccine development and rollout.
“Part of the reason this vaccine came out so quickly was that a ton of money was invested in it from all over the world. Scientists normally have to cull together grants and many different scientists got a lot of support to dedicate their labs to looking at this,” she said.
She said the speed of the vaccine development may have been overestimated. Messenger RNA technology, or mRNA, which forms the basis for the COVID vaccines, had been researched for 15 to 20 years, Suiter said.
“They’ve just been waiting for the right target for this vaccine and COVID was the right target,” Suiter said.
Finally, Suiter said, the prevalence of COVID created enough patients that there were many more opportunities to test efficacy than there might have been in a slower-spreading virus.
Lapp said he would assure patients the COVID vaccines “did go through all the same steps and requirements as every other vaccine we’ve ever used in this country.”
“It’s not that any steps were skipped or omitted, it’s really more that we’ve gotten more efficient at being able to develop and manufacture these vaccines,” he said.
Suiter said the other most common questions she gets is about the side effects. After almost four months of vaccinations to millions of patients who have been monitored post-vaccination, Suiter said the vaccine has been proven to be “really pretty safe.”
“It has side effects in terms of fevers and aches, nausea and headaches, all those things that we often see with vaccines,” she said.
Suiter pointed out that with most vaccines, the worst side effects are seen early in their use.
Lapp said some patients expressed concerns about all vaccines and not the one developed in response to COVID. He said those patients were concerned about the potential of a serious reaction.
He noted side effects were rare.
“We’re given over 125 million doses of vaccine in this country. We know that the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction is only around three in a million vaccines and there hasn’t been a single death associated with COVID vaccines in this country. You need to compare that tiny risk to the fact that we’ve had over half a million Americans die from COVID infection and older folks here in Vermont die of COVID infection. So it’s really night and day differences in terms of magnitude of risk,” he said.
Suiter said Vermonters with a relative or friend questioning whether they should get the shot should encourage that person to talk about their concerns and talk to someone they trust.
She suggested the Vermont Department of Health’s online FAQ about vaccines and said other medical organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Medical Association (AMA) maintain their own online FAQs.
“Be sure you’re getting those from a trusted medical source that’s been looked at a lot and not just Facebook. A lot of rumors fly on Facebook, and we want to make sure we’re getting good, accurate information,” she said.
Many patients seem reassured by Lapp telling them that he, his family and his co-workers have been vaccinated.
“Obviously, I would not sign up for something I wasn’t convinced was safe and effective,” he said. “We did it to protect ourselves, but also to protect the vulnerable population that we serve in terms of our patients,”
Lapp acknowledged politics play a part in the decision of some patients.
“I think it’s unfortunate that some people have chosen to listen to some and ignore other sources of information based on political affiliation, and I think it’s unfortunate when health care issues are politicized. So I think, what I keep coming back to, is reminding patients that as health care professionals, we’re apolitical, and we don’t have any financial stake in whether people get vaccinated or don’t get vaccinated,” he said.
Those with questions should seek out sources of medical information that don’t show a political bias because “the COVID virus is killing everyone regardless of political affiliation,” he added.
By email, Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the Vermont Department of Health, said the state is not tracking who is ducking the shot.
“Vaccine hesitancy is not new and a significant part of our public information efforts incorporate the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19,” Truman said. “And, in fact, all vaccine-preventable diseases.”
The health department is working with community partners to amplify the message that vaccines are safe and effective, he added.
“Hopefully, this will encourage some to change their mind. Every vaccinated person brings us closer to ending the pandemic,” Truman said.
Vaccination is the way out of the pandemic, Suiter said, and she encouraged people to consider getting the shot.
“At no time in our history have so many people paid so much attention to one disease or one vaccine. To me, that’s really reassuring,” she said.
