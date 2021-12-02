MONTPELIER — According to the Department of Health, Vermont saw 497 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record high of 604 cases Thursday, and one new death.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday there were 76 people hospitalized and 23 in intensive care units.
Rutland County reported 70 new cases out of 781 in the past 14 days while Washington County had 47 new cases out of 354 in the past 14 days.
A total of 547,444 have been tested since the pandemic began, with 2,588,050 tests being administered. There have been 414 deaths reported in Vermont from the disease.
The debate over whether to mandate mask wearing has been ongoing. In Late November, the Legislature convened for a special session and passed a law allowing towns to require them with some limitations. The Barre City Council opted not to require them at its meeting on Tuesday. Last week, Rutland Town voted to pass a masking ordinance. Brattleboro passed one almost immediately after the Legislature allowed it, making it the first Vermont town to do so. Other towns have mulled it over and opted not to take further action, while some in Rutland City were considering having a discussion.
Former Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Harry Chen, who serves as chairman of the Vermont COVID Vaccine Implementation Advisory Board, has called for a mask mandate for all indoor public places.
