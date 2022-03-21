WESTMINSTER — Funding for the Vermont Everyone Eats program has been extended through July 1.
According to Southeastern Vermont Community Action, which handles statewide administration for the program, Everyone Eats was expected to end March 31, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be covering it and other existing COVID-19 relief programs.
The program pays restaurants to use locally sourced food to provide free meals to people. It was created during the pandemic to help both businesses and people in need.
The program has provided 2.25 million meals to people since August 2020, using $30 million from the federal CARES Act and FEMA funds. Over 260 restaurants have participated. Over 37% of the ingredients used came from 300 Vermont farms. Visit vteveryoneeats.org for more information on the program.
