Because of a $1.3 million allocation in a bill signed by Governor Phil Scott on Wednesday, the Vermont Everyone Eats program will be able to continue to leverage FEMA funds to provide COVID relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers and meal recipients.
Everyone Eats is a pandemic relief program providing economic support to local restaurants, economic benefit to farmers and restaurant-prepared meals for food-insecure Vermonters negatively impacted by COVID.
In July 2020, the Vermont legislature enacted the Restaurants and Farmers Feeding the Hungry program “to provide assistance to Vermonters who are food insecure due to the COVID-19 public health emergency by engaging Vermont restaurants that have suffered economic harm due to [this] emergency to prepare meals using foodstuffs purchased from Vermont farms and food producers.”
This initiative, known as Vermont Everyone Eats, has provided more than 2.4 million meals since it began in August 2020.
Participating restaurants are required to use a minimum of 10% local ingredients grown or produced in Vermont, with many far exceeding that minimum, for a program-wide average of 35% local ingredients. More than 260 restaurants and 300 farmers have benefited from the program, which currently distributes 30,000 meals/week through 11 community hubs.
Beginning July 1, FEMA’s COVID relief funding will shift from 100% federal funding to 90/10 federal cost-share. The new allocation of state funding provides the 10% non-federal match for Vermont Everyone Eats to continue for no more than one year, as long as there is both a federal pandemic emergency and a COVID-related need within the state.
The program has brought more than $31 million of federal revenue into the state.
Visit the Vermont Everyone Eats website at vteveryoneeats.org for more information on the program, to find out how to access local meals or to request the inclusion of a restaurant in this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.