MONTPELIER — Starting in 2024, Vermont individual and small group health plans will have to cover the cost of one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has approved expanded coverage by the state’s essential health benefit for items such as hearing aids.
Between this and the federal Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow some over-the-counter hearing aids, access to the devices has improved, according to Scott.
“Expanding this coverage is a significant step forward, and I appreciate the hard work of my teams at the Department of Health Access and the Department of Financial Regulation for their dedication in moving this forward,” the Republican governor stated. “Ensuring greater access to care is a priority for my administration.”
About 6% of Vermonters are severely hard of hearing, according to a 2018 Department of Health report, while the Governor’s Deaf, Hard of Hearing and DeafBlind Advisory Council estimates about 70,000 people in the state are hard of hearing.
