The state and federal government have announced they’ve signed a “Agreement for Shared Stewardship” that will allow them to collaborate better over forest management.
The Agency of Natural Resources is the state entity, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service represents the feds.
“The agreement signed today is a reflection of the spirit of cooperation between the Agency and the USDA Forest Service that extends back decades,” stated agency Secretary Julie Moore in a release. “Further, it solidifies our partnership for future leaders in both agencies and ensures synergy for true conservation of forests and other natural resources which rely on our forests, including clean air and water, wildlife, plants and fish.”
This approach will improve each entity’s ability to manage forest challenges.
“Shared Stewardship strengthens our commitment to coordinating and prioritizing forest management activities using our collective resources and authorities," stated Randy Moore, chief of USDA Forest Service. “With a collaborative approach, our efforts will continue to provide abundant resources and diverse habitats in the state of Vermont.”
